Arjun Kapoor shares his post Covid-recovery happy face video

Two days after recovering from coronavirus, actor Arjun Kapoor on Friday treated his fans with a short video of his "post-recovery happy face." The 'Ishaqzaade' actor took to Instagram to share the video where he is seen smiling as he removes the protective mask from his face.

"Post recovery happy face," he wrote in the caption. The 35-year-old actor recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday almost a month after testing for the infectious virus.

In his statement announcing his recovery, Kapoor had also thanked frontline workers and BMC for their dedicated work during the testing times of the pandemic. (ANI)