Left Menu
Development News Edition

Journo summoned for 'crowd gathering' outside Ranaut's bugalow

He is also accused of obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty, the official said. "The reporter had caused gathering of crowd during the partial demolition of Ranaut's office at Pali Hill last month.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 20:01 IST
Journo summoned for 'crowd gathering' outside Ranaut's bugalow
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Mumbai police on Friday issued summons against a reporter of a national news channel for allegedly causing gathering of crowd during the partial demolition of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow in Bandra here last month, an official said. He is also accused of obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty, the official said.

"The reporter had caused gathering of crowd during the partial demolition of Ranaut's office at Pali Hill last month. He had also instigated people," he said.

"This journalist and others also obstructed a public servant from discharging his duty," the official said. An offence has been registered against the reporter and others under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) at Khar police station, he said.

"We had asked him to visit Khar police station on Friday, but he has not done it so far," the official said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Razor blades on Trump sign in Michigan slices man's fingers

Authorities were trying Friday to determine who taped razor blades to the bottom of a Trump 2020 campaign sign, slicing the fingers of a worker tasked with removing signs that were too close to a roadway in southeast Michigan. The 52-year-o...

Three held for student's death in go-kart accident

Hyderabad, Oct 9 PTI Three people were arrested on Friday on charges of negligence,a day after an engineering student died of head injuries suffered when her hair got entangled in a wheel of a go-kart she was riding at a play zone here, pol...

FTSE 100 hits three-week high on jobs package, Brexit trade talks

Londons FTSE 100 closed at a three-week high on Friday, as a new jobs support plan and advancements in Brexit talks eclipsed worries about a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases. British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced his latest programme ...

It was the ray of hope, says Sandesh Jhingan as sporting action resumes in India

Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan feels extremely happy that sporting action has resumed in India. I-League Qualifiers 2020 kicked-off on Thursday with clubs Bhawanipore and Mohammedan starting their journey with a win.Bhawanipore defeated Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020