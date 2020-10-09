Left Menu
Ustad Amjad Ali Khan's grandsons make their music debut on Sarod maestro's 75th b'day

The eight-year-old twins, the sons of Ayaan Ali Bangash and Neema Ali Bangash, made their music debut by releasing their single titled "Our Love" that was produced during the lockdown. Based on the traditional Raga Tilak Kamod, the brother-duo performed a soulful arrangement that was originally composed by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and arranged by Sai Shravanam.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 20:03 IST
Representative image

Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, who turned 75 on Friday, received a special gift from his two grandsons Zohaan Ali Bangash and Abeer Ali Bangash. The eight-year-old twins, the sons of Ayaan Ali Bangash and Neema Ali Bangash, made their music debut by releasing their single titled "Our Love" that was produced during the lockdown.

Based on the traditional Raga Tilak Kamod, the brother-duo performed a soulful arrangement that was originally composed by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and arranged by Sai Shravanam. Zohaan and Abeer represent the eight generation of a musical lineage known as the Senia Bangash School.

"I have received the best birthday gift ever from Abeer and Zohaan. This was such a pleasant surprise. I am so moved and touched that they were able to do this during such trying times on the planet. "Please bless them in their musical journey. The learning never stops for an artist. I feel that I am still a student and have so much more to learn," Ustad Amjad Ali Khan said in a statement. Zohaan and Abeer's father Ayaan was also eight years old when he started his music journey.

"Abeer and Zohaan have been working hard and have been delightful disciples in spite of their online educational commitments to present this humble offering to their grandfather. "The current times have been very challenging and it's amazing to see how children have adapted to the new normal," Ayaan said.

The musician said he looks forward to the day when he would create new music with his two sons. "When the planet heals and the human race recovers from the pandemic, I look forward to creating more music with my children just like I did when I and my brother were of their age.

"In fact they have taken very well towards music and it would make me a very proud father to see them perform on the same stage as us one day. They need all the blessings," he added. An album, titled "Simply Amjad Ali Khan", was also released on the occasion of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan's birthday. The three-volume LP features live recordings from between 1999 to 2004 recorded across cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi.

The album will be available on all major digital music streaming services.

