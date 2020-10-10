Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee's vital health parameters normal: Daughter

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee's vital health parameters are normal, his daughter Poulomi Basu said on Saturday. The 85-year-old actor was shifted to the ITU of a city hospital after he experienced restlessness and was in an "acute confusional stage" on Friday.

Chatterjee was admitted to the private hospital on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19. "As per the doctors' team attending to my father, he is maintaining his vital parameters and is stable on this account. His blood pressure is normal and he is not requiring oxygen administration at the moment," Basu said in a statement.

However, he is suffering from COVID encephalopathy, as per the physicians' assessment and therefore disoriented and restless at this time. All due care is being taken, she said. "There has been no deterioration on account of his comorbidities including a high PSA count, pneumonia tendencies and compromised lungs which is a good sign," Basu added.