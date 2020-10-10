Malayalam poet wins Vayalar award

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 10 (PTI): Well-known Malayalam poet and lyricist Ezhacherry Ramachandran on Saturday bagged the Vayalar award for his collection of poems "A Virginian Veyilkaalam" . Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust chief and writer Perumbadavam Sreedharan told the media that the jury was unanimous in selecting the winner for the 44th edition of the award.

The panel of judges comprised Kerala Sahitya Akademi secretary, K P Mohanan, N Mukundan, and Ambalappuzha Gopakumar. The award includes Rs one lakh and abronze sculpture by renowned sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated the poet and said his poems reflect the firm belief that history is created by people. "Ezhacherry's poems reflect the firm belief that history is created by the people. I am happy to know that this year's Vayalar Award goes to the collection of poems by Ezhacherry titled 'A Virginian Veyilkaalam'," Vijayan said in a statement.

Ezhacherry has won many awards, including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 2008. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan would present the award to him on October 27, the death anniversary of Vayalar Ramavarma.