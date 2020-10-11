Left Menu
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Broadway theaters sound alarm as closure extended through May 2021

Broadway theaters on Friday extended a coronavirus shutdown until the end of May 2021, bringing the closure of one of New York City's biggest tourist attractions to more than a year and forcing a revival of musical "The Music Man" into 2022. Broadway theaters went dark in mid-March as the pandemic hit New York and previous target dates for reopening have come and gone without any progress in finding a way to put on indoor shows with live audiences that also protects actors and backstage crews working in cramped conditions. Iranian composer and opposition figure Shajarian buried near national poet

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, Iran's most celebrated musician and a critic of the government, was buried on Saturday near the 10th century national poet Ferdowsi, Iranian media reported. A classical composer and singer who died on Thursday in a Tehran hospital at the age of 80 after a long battle with cancer, was regarded as a national treasure who revived traditional music. K-pop titan BTS's online concert draws more than 100 million fans

More than 100 million fans of BTS tuned into an online concert by the K-pop boyband on Saturday, holding their signature light sticks and sharing messages in a chatroom. Titled "Map of The Soul ON:E," the virtual event came after the seven-member group scrapped its initial plan to hold an in-person show for a limited audience, in line with the South Korean government's tightened social distancing curbs. The band had already cancelled planned world tours. Pixar movie 'Soul' going straight to Disney+ streaming service

Pixar animated movie "Soul" which had been set to hit theaters in November, will instead debut on the Disney+ streaming service on Christmas Day, Walt Disney Co said on Thursday. "Soul" will play in cinemas only in markets where Disney+ is not currently available, or will not be soon, the company said in a statement.

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Brazil reaches 150,000 deaths from COVID-19 milestone

Brazils count of COVID-19 deaths surpassed 150,000 on Saturday night, despite signs the pandemic is slowly retreating in Latin Americas largest nation. The Brazilian Health Ministry reported that the death toll now stands at 150,198. The fi...

Coronavirus cases in Colombia pass 900,000

Coronavirus cases in Colombia topped 900,000 on Saturday, as deaths from COVID-19 closed in on 27,700, the Ministry of Health said. The Andean country has 902,747 confirmed cases of the virus according to the health ministry, with 27,660 re...

Trump, Trudeau discuss issue of two Canadian citizens detained in China

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed on Saturday the issue of two Canadian citizens who have been detained in China, Trudeaus office said in a readout statement of the phone call between the two l...

Bring your own pen: Lithuania votes amid pandemic

Lithuanians will be encouraged to bring their own pens to minimize infection risk at Sundays parliamentary election seen as a vote of confidence on Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis handling of the coronavirus crisis. The centrist Farmers a...
