Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jack White pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen during 'SNL' performance

American singer Jack White paid tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen this week on 'Saturday Night Live', using his model guitar.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 15:10 IST
Jack White pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen during 'SNL' performance
Jack White (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer Jack White paid tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen this week on 'Saturday Night Live', using his model guitar. As per Fox News, the White Stripes singer and guitarist performed 'Lazaretto,' a 2015 Grammy-nominated hit from his second solo album of the same name.

White didn't perform any of Van Halen's songs while he was on stage but he jammed out with a vibrant blue guitar that was designed by the late rock legend. White shared a picture of the guitar on Instagram.

"I thought it could be a nice gesture for me to use this blue Eddie Van Halen model guitar for one of the songs tonight on SNL. The guitar was designed by Eddie (with a few customizations I had added)," he wrote in the caption. "Eddie was very kind to me and saw to it that this guitar was made for me to my specs. I won't even insult the man's talent by trying to play one of his songs tonight. Thanks again Eddie for this guitar and rest in peace sir," he added.

Eddie Van Halen was the lead guitarist and main songwriter of the Van Helen group he co-founded with his brother in 1972. After battling throat cancer, he passed away at an age of 65 on 6 October 2020. Jack White was SNL's last moment replacement as country singer Morgan Wallen was pulled out for breaking COVID-19 protocol. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

52,000 voters opt for postal ballot in Ph 1 of Bihar polls: EC

More than 52,000 voters, who are either senior citizens above 80 years of age or are people with disabilities, have opted for postal ballot in the first phase of Bihar elections to be held on October 28, the Election Commission said on Mond...

Aliyev says does not know when talks with Armenia to start, but Turkey should be involved

Azerbaijans President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday he did not know when talks with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute would start, but that Turkey should involved in a the solution process, as pressure mounted on a fragile ceasefire b...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Europe records 100,000 daily casesEurope surpassed 100,000 daily reported COVID-19 cases for the first time on Thursday, after countries such as Russia and the UK saw no respite in...

Fake email ID of Collector asks officials to get gifts online

Udhagamandalam, Oct 12 PTI Police are on the lookout for miscreants, who created a fake email ID of Nilgiris District Collector Innocent Divya and asked senior officials to collect free gifts sent through online platforms. Some of the senio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020