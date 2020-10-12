Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha court issues notice to BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty in domestic violence case

The Cuttack Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court issued the notice to the actor-turned-politician after taking into cognisance the Domestic Incident Report (DIR) submitted by the district protection officer, sources said. The SDJM court asked the Kendrapara MP to file his response in an affidavit within a month and fixed November 12 for the next hearing of the case.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 12-10-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 21:37 IST
Odisha court issues notice to BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty in domestic violence case

An Odisha court on Monday issued a notice to BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty asking him to file his response to the domestic violence suit filed by his actor wife Varsha Priyadarshini. The Cuttack Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court issued the notice to the actor-turned-politician after taking into cognisance the Domestic Incident Report (DIR) submitted by the district protection officer, sources said.

The SDJM court asked the Kendrapara MP to file his response in an affidavit within a month and fixed November 12 for the next hearing of the case. Priyadarshini had filed the domestic violence case against her husband under several sections of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, accusing Mohanty of physical and mental torture and violence, including financial treachery.

She had also filed another case in the district family court here last month under Section 9 of the Hindu Marriage Act, in which she, as an aggrieved party, sought a decree of restitution of conjugal rights. The case is likely to come up for adjudication soon, her counsel Ram Krushna Rath said. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear this week a transfer petition filed by Priyadarshini seeking transfer of the divorce case filed by her husband in a Delhi court to her hometown Cuttack, sources said.

After receiving a notice from the Patiala House court in Delhi in connection with Mohanty's divorce suit, Priyadarshini had moved the apex court seeking transfer of the divorce case from Delhi to her Cuttack..

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Aid group says Libyan militia is holding hostage 60 migrants

A Libyan armed group is holding hostage at least 60 migrants, including two dozen children, in appalling conditions after abducting them almost two weeks ago, an aid group has said. Masked militiamen abducted the migrants on September 28 fr...

Delhi Assembly panel resumes hearing of witnesses on complaints against Facebook

Delhi Assemblys Peace and Harmony Committee on Monday examined two witnesses on complaints against Facebook, and both stressed the need for more transparency in the operation, functioning as well as grievance redressal system of the social ...

Bihar BJP cracks down on rebels, expels 9 leaders including those contesting on LJP tickets

The BJP in Bihar on Monday expelled its nine leaders, including a sitting member of the outgoing assembly and two former MLAs, for entering the fray against official NDA candidates, mostly as nominees of the Lok Janshakti Party headed by Ch...

UK's Johnson shuts pubs in parts of England with new COVID curbs

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of England on Monday, including shutting pubs, to curb an acceleration in COVID-19 cases, though anger was rising at the cost of the curtailment o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020