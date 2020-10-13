Left Menu
Nicole Kidman's haunted house film 'The Others' to get a remake

Nicole Kidman's haunted house film - 'The Others', is all set to get a remake after 19 years of its release.

Actor Nicole Kidman. . Image Credit: ANI

Nicole Kidman's haunted house film - 'The Others', is all set to get a remake after 19 years of its release. According to Variety, the Chilean helmer Alejandro Amenabar directorial is set in a remote country hose on the British island of Jersey.

The film revolves around the character of Kidman, Grace Stewart who as the film unfolds discovers the unknown 'others' living in the house. The haunted house film was a super hit on the box office grossing over USD 200 million with a budget of just USD 17 million. (ANI)

