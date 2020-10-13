Ritu Phogat to face Combodia's Pov on Oct 30 in Singapore

Indian wrestler-turned-MMA fighter Ritu Phogat (52.2kg) will take on Cambodia's Nou Srey Pov in ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX which will feature four world title bouts and a total of six exciting world-class match-ups later this month. ONE Championship on Tuesday announced that the event will be broadcast live on October 30 from Singapore Indoor Stadium.

"It has been an exhilarating prelude to the event because I've been away from my family ever since the lockdown has begun. I want to do this for my country and show the rest of the world that India is a powerhouse of MMA talent. We must have begun late, but we've made the wait count," Phogat said. The four world title bouts include Aung La N Sang of Myanmar defending his middleweight belt against undefeated top contender Reinier de Ridder of The Netherlands, Christian Lee of Singapore facing top lightweight contender Iuri Lapicus of Moldova and Martin Nguyen of Vietnam against Thanh Le of USA in featherweight.

The final World Championship showdown will feature reigning Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jin Nan of China making her return to the ONE Circle to take on former ONE World Title Challenger, Tiffany Teo of Singapore. Two-time former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang of the Philippines will step back inside the ONE Circle to face Australia's Antonio Caruso.