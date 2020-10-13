Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ali Fazal drops major hint on 'Guddu Bhaiya version 2.0' in 'Mirzapur 2'

After piquing the interest of viewers by his commendable acting and dialogues by his ferocious and daring character Govind 'Guddu' Pandit in 'Mirzapur', actor Ali Fazal shared about how he prepared for Guddu Bhaiya version 2.0.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-10-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 17:22 IST
Ali Fazal drops major hint on 'Guddu Bhaiya version 2.0' in 'Mirzapur 2'
Poster of web series 'Mirzapur 2' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

By Bhawna Arya After piquing the interest of viewers by his commendable acting and dialogues by his ferocious and daring character Govind 'Guddu' Pandit in 'Mirzapur', actor Ali Fazal shared about how he prepared for Guddu Bhaiya version 2.0.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the actor dropped a major hint about his character and said besides the mental preparation for the upcoming season, one of the things that he did was making a lot of crayon artworks in a drawing book. This may be a hint to one of the things that Guddu (Ali Fazal) can be seen engaged in the upcoming season.

Looking forward to the response the second season of 'Mirzapur' is going to receive, actor Ali Fazal shared that the stars of the web series have kept the fans waiting and finally the wait is going to be over as 'Mirzapur 2' is set to premiere in a few days. The 33-year-old star shared his excitement about the much-anticipated second season. "Of course, I'm excited, I'm very excited, we have stolen a lot of time from the fans, from everybody and everybody is really patient and we really hope that we maintain the standards, quality and the flavour of the first season."

On being asked about the character (Guddu Bhaiya) essayed by Ali on the much-loved web series and the rage around it, he said, "Yes, there is a huge rage, it's a very different take on this character and he's a bit grown and mature now. He went through a family tragedy, and we don't expect the person to be the same goofy, funny and I'm looking forward to the feedback from people. From my side, I did something different, let's see how it goes." Talking about the preparations he went through for the much-loved character 'Guddu Bhaiya' in Season 2 the 'Fukrey' star said, "This time the preparations were less, and I had to maintain the size of my body so I had my little share of gyming, cerebral preparation was also there. And since we had done the first season, it was a little memory and it really did help."

Another thing that he shared exclusively with ANI was that he has been sketching with crayons as he prepped for the 2.0 version of 'Guddu Bhaiya'. Talking about his future projects, the actor said he has shot two films amid the pandemic and is looking forward to shooting another one in some days.

Ali also shared that he was spending his time at home solving a 1,000 words puzzle and that is one of the things that has got him engaged amid the pandemic at home. Earlier this week, the makers of 'Mirzapur' shared a gripping trailer of the much-awaited second season.

The two-minute-thirty-eight-second trailer chronicles the world of Mirzapur that has become more about power, politics and revenge. It is about conspiracies and people double-crossing each other while carrying guns that they will not hesitate to use. This season does not stay confined to the violent world of Mirzapur, it takes people to the power corridors where a nexus between politics and criminals prevails. The trailer also takes the viewers to a land beyond Mirzapur, a place that has its own set of violent and powerful families running various illegal businesses. The women of Mirzapur have become bolder and more complex. They will not hesitate in using any means to achieve their goals.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

ADB approves $200m loan to support Xiangtan's low-carbon, smart city development

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved 200 million in loans to support Xiangtan municipal government, in the Peoples Republic of China PRC, as it shifts to low-carbon, resilient, and smart city development.Xiangtan is an old industrial...

Unidentified miscreants vandalise Dr BR Ambedkar's statue in Andhra's East Godavari

Some unidentified miscreants vandalised the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in East Godavari district. According to Krishnamachari, sub-inspector Razole Mandal, the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar has been vandalised in Katrenipadu Lanka village in Razol...

U.S. consumer prices slow in September

U.S. consumer prices rose for a fourth straight month in September though the pace has slowed amid considerable slack in the economy as it gradually recovers from the COVID-19 recession.The Labor Department said on Tuesday its consumer pric...

Yediyurappa invites Piramal Group to invest in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday assured all cooperation from the state government to the Piramal Group, which expressed its willingness to invest in the pharmaceutical sector in the state. During a virtual meeting with A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020