Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik wrap up shooting for 'The Last Show'

Anupam Kher on Wednesday announced that he has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film 'The Last Show,' with filmmaker and actor Satish Kaushik.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 14:03 IST
Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik wrap up shooting for 'The Last Show'
Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Anupam Kher on Wednesday announced that he has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film 'The Last Show,' with filmmaker and actor Satish Kaushik. The 'Saaransh' actor posted a monochrome picture of himself and Kaushik on Instagram and termed the shooting experience as "most satisfying, energising and enriching".

Kaushik and Kher can be seen at Bhopal's famous historical site Gauhar Mahal in the picture. "It is a wrap for me and my friend @satishkaushik2178 for our movie #TheLastShow. It has been the most satisfying, energising and enriching experience to be working in this film. Especially sharing the screen space with the great #KaushikSaab," he wrote in the caption.

Kher also talked about his experience of working during the coronavirus pandemic and said that he is waiting to share the film with the "world soon". "Also working in the times of #Covid19 was really a new and humbling experience. Waiting to sharing our labour of love with the world soon. Watch out for this space. #Film #PassionAndPaseenaFilms #GauharMahal #Bhopal," he wrote.

The film has been directed by filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

DPSA to work together with E Cape to help develop ICT strategies

The Department of Public Service and Administration DPSA says it will work together with the Eastern Cape government to help it develop ICT strategies that are in line with the Government ICT framework, norms and standards.This comes after ...

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

-With less than three weeks to go until the U.S. election, and amid record early and mail-in voting, President Donald Trump heads to Iowa as he tries to make up for lost time on the campaign trail after being sidelined with coronavirus. -A ...

Rains wreak havoc in parts of north Karnataka

Bengaluru, Oct 14 PTI Heavy rains for the past three days wreaked havoc in some parts of north Karnataka causing inundation, crop loss and damage to houses, sources in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre KSNDMC said. Acco...

10,000 evacuated in Cambodia due to flooding; rice crop hit

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated in Cambodia after a tropical storm triggered flash floods, an official said Wednesday. Seasonal rains made worse by the storm caused flooding in 19 of the countrys 25 provinces, affecting 140,000 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020