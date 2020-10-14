Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik wrap up shooting for 'The Last Show'

Anupam Kher on Wednesday announced that he has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film 'The Last Show,' with filmmaker and actor Satish Kaushik. The 'Saaransh' actor posted a monochrome picture of himself and Kaushik on Instagram and termed the shooting experience as "most satisfying, energising and enriching".

Kaushik and Kher can be seen at Bhopal's famous historical site Gauhar Mahal in the picture. "It is a wrap for me and my friend @satishkaushik2178 for our movie #TheLastShow. It has been the most satisfying, energising and enriching experience to be working in this film. Especially sharing the screen space with the great #KaushikSaab," he wrote in the caption.

Kher also talked about his experience of working during the coronavirus pandemic and said that he is waiting to share the film with the "world soon". "Also working in the times of #Covid19 was really a new and humbling experience. Waiting to sharing our labour of love with the world soon. Watch out for this space. #Film #PassionAndPaseenaFilms #GauharMahal #Bhopal," he wrote.

The film has been directed by filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. (ANI)