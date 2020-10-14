Left Menu
Development News Edition

Few theatres in MP to reopen from Thursday

Adarsh Ramlal Yadav, a single-screen theatre owner in Indore, said the government's decision to allow cinema halls to reopen will give them an opportunity to re-start their business at a slow pace after six months. "As producers are not releasing any new films, we have to screen old films which won't draw crowds.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-10-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 14:22 IST
Few theatres in MP to reopen from Thursday

With the Centre allowing cinema halls to re-open, a few theatres in Madhya Pradesh are gearing up to start screening films from Thursday, but their owners say the business will take time to pick up. Bhopal Cine Owners Associations secretary Aizazuddin told PTI on Wednesday that "except a multiplex, no other cinema hall will reopen in the state capital on October 15 because of unavailability of the audience".

The Centre has permitted cinema halls and multiplexes to reopen with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity, which theatres owners say is not in their business interest. "During this period, no producer will take the risk of releasing his film. Therefore, we have to start with old films for which viewers won't be available," Aizazuddin said.

"We also demanded from the government that our electricity bills for the last six months be waive off and the property tax be reduced by 50 per cent, but so far no relief has been given to theatre owners," he said. In Indore, Central Circuit Cine Associations (a distributors body) director O P Goyal said on Thursday, two multiplexes and two single-screen cinema halls will reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

To ensure social distancing, one seat between two viewers will be kept vacant, he said. "Though cinema halls are reopening after a long gap, it is difficult to ascertain how many viewers will come to the theatres," Goyal said.

He also said that as of now, old hit films will be screened in these halls as new films of big stars are not being released currently. Adarsh Ramlal Yadav, a single-screen theatre owner in Indore, said the government's decision to allow cinema halls to reopen will give them an opportunity to re-start their business at a slow pace after six months.

"As producers are not releasing any new films, we have to screen old films which won't draw crowds. We have also demanded that our electricity dues for the closure period be waived off, and 50 per cent rebate in property tax," he said. According to industry sources, there are six single- screen cinema halls in Indore and more than 40 screens in various multiplexes in the city.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's Biovac in talks to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines

A South African company part-owned by the government is in talks with the global COVID-19 vaccine distribution scheme and pharmaceutical companies to produce some of the vaccines the country needs to protect itself against the disease.The B...

DPSA to work together with E Cape to help develop ICT strategies

The Department of Public Service and Administration DPSA says it will work together with the Eastern Cape government to help it develop ICT strategies that are in line with the Government ICT framework, norms and standards.This comes after ...

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

-With less than three weeks to go until the U.S. election, and amid record early and mail-in voting, President Donald Trump heads to Iowa as he tries to make up for lost time on the campaign trail after being sidelined with coronavirus. -A ...

Rains wreak havoc in parts of north Karnataka

Bengaluru, Oct 14 PTI Heavy rains for the past three days wreaked havoc in some parts of north Karnataka causing inundation, crop loss and damage to houses, sources in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre KSNDMC said. Acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020