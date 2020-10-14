Will continue to stand by him: Kristen Bell on husband Dax Shepard's relapse

Actor Kristen Bell has said that she is fully supporting her husband Dax Shepard after he relapsed following 16 years of sobriety. Shepard, who shares two daughters with Bell, had announced in September that he relapsed after he started taking painkillers post his accident in August.

Appearing virtually on Ellen DeGeneres' show, Bell said that Shepard is fighting hard against his "demons". "Sometimes it's anxiety and depression. Sometimes it's substance abuse. The thing I love most about Dax is... that he was able to tell me and tell us and say, 'We need a different plan.' "We have a plan: if he has to take medication for any reason, I have to administer it. But he was like, 'We need a stronger plan'," the 40-year-old actor said.

Bell said the one thing that she admires the most about Shepard, 45, is that he is "addicted to growth". "He's addicted to evolving. He was like, 'I don't want to risk this family and I did, so let's put new things in place to make sure it doesn't happen again'," she added.

The actor revealed that Shepard will be going back into therapy soon. "I will continue to stand by him because he's very, very worth it," Bell said. The couple got married in 2013 after dating for six years.