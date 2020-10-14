Woman jumps into canal in UP

A 28-year-old woman allegedly jumped into a canal here after her family opposed to her love affair, police said on Wednesday. The body is yet to be found, they said.

The incident took place in Kamhera village under Purkazi Police Station area on Tuesday. The woman, Doli, left behind a suicide note wherein she stated that she was taking the extreme step as her family was against her relationship.

The police, however, said nobody saw the woman jumping into the Ganga canal. We are probing the incident, they added.

Last week, a couple had allegedly jumped into the canal near Bhopa bridge here, but their bodies were not found. PTI CORR SRY