Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dwayne Johnson and DC Comics' 'Black Adam' adds Sarah Shahi

American actor Sarah Shahi has joined Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in New Line/DC's upcoming superhero film 'Black Adam.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 23:59 IST
Dwayne Johnson and DC Comics' 'Black Adam' adds Sarah Shahi
Sarah Shahi, Dwayne Johnson (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Sarah Shahi has joined Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in New Line/DC's upcoming superhero film 'Black Adam.' Shahi will play a university professor and freedom fighter leading the resistance in the fictional nation of Kahndaq. Previously, the producers announced that Aldis Hodge has been cast as 'Hawkman' and Noah Centineo as 'Atom Smasher' -both members of DC's Justice Society, reported Variety.

Currently, Shahi is shooting the Netflix series 'Sex/Life.' Her credits include the Showtime series 'City on a Hill,' 'The Rookie,' 'Reverie,' 'Person of Interest,' 'The L Word' and 'Fairly Legal.' Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise,' will direct 'Black Adam.' Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo, along with executive producer Scott Sheldon.

Johnson has been attached to play the anti-hero for several years. 'Black Adam' is a spinoff from Warner Bros. and New Line's 'Shazam!' starring Zachary Levy, which grossed USD 365 million worldwide last year. Variety reported thatWarner Bros. had announced 'Black Adam's' release date for December 22, 2021, but recently took it off the release calendar and has not yet dated the movie. (ANI)

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

ADVISORY-Alerts on U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong's Lam, other individuals

Please disregard the alerts sourced to the U.S. Treasury on U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam and nine other individuals. The individuals were sanctioned in August.On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury updated its sanctions li...

'We must react': France's Macron announces nightly curfews

France will impose a nightly curfew on almost one third of the countrys 67 million people to tackle a resurgent coronavirus, but a new national lockdown is not envisaged, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.Macron announced the curf...

Lebanon's president postpones talks on nominating new prime minister

Lebanons President Michel Aoun has postponed by a week consultations aimed at choosing a prime minister to form a new government to tackle the countrys worst economic crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war, the presidency said on Wednesday.Ao...

UPDATE 3-U.S. pauses Eli Lilly trial of antibody drug Trump touted as COVID-19 'cure' over safety concern

Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment similar to one taken by U.S. President Donald Trump has been paused by the U.S. government because of a safety concern. Trump t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020