LG expands its free content streaming service to OLED and NanoCell TVs

LG Electronics announced Thursday the expansion of its free content streaming service, LG Channels, to its smart TV owners (LG OLED and NanoCell TV) in key markets including Europe.

LG Channels offers premium digital content and multi-broadcast channels together with a diverse array of quality content choices available free-of-charge on LG Smart TVs in the US, Canada, Europe and Latin America. The expansion is in response to the recent increase in TV viewership and the rapid rise in the service's audience worldwide.

To expand the service, the South Korean electronics giant has partnered with NEW ID, a subsidiary of NEXT ENTERTAINMENT WORLD (NEW), a major entertainment, media, and sports powerhouse in South Korea.

"We are proud to bring the newest and highest quality Korean content to the European audience via the frontrunner in the current global TV market, LG Smart TV. As the only entertainment provider in Asia that is integrating K-content with an innovative free ad-supported streaming TV platform, NEW ID is planning to actively expand its services and digital channels to more continents," said Kim Woo-taek, chairman and CEO of NEW.

Beginning this month, LG Channels, the one-stop-shop for all K-content that covers all Korean content will expand its offerings in European markets with more regions and customers to join the list in the coming months.

The new K-content will be rolled to LG 2019 TVs with webOS 4.5 starting this month. Customers with LG smart TVs running webOS versions 3.0 through 4.0 will be able to enjoy the service by 2020-ends while webOS 5.0 TVs and LG TV owners in even more countries will receive the service in 2021.