'Ayurveda for COVID-19' to be main theme of 5th Ayurveda Day

A webinar on the theme of 'Ayurveda for COVID-19 pandemic' will be organised on 'Ayurveda Day.' About 1.5 lakh participants from all over the world are expected to attend the webinar. The Ministry of Ayush has also requested embassies/missions abroad to observe the 'Ayurveda Day' with appropriate activities that would engage the public, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 18:46 IST
The potential role of Ayurveda in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic will be the focus of this year's 'Ayurveda Day', the Ayush Ministry announced on Thursday. The Ayurveda Day is observed every year on the day of Dhanwantri Jayanti since 2016. This year it falls on November 13.

The Ayurveda Day aims to focus on strengths of Ayurveda and its unique treatment principles, to work towards reducing the burden of disease and related mortality by utilising the potential of Ayurveda, to tap into the potential of Ayurveda to contribute towards the National Health Policy and National Health programmes, and to promote Ayurvedic principles of healing in society, the ministry said in a statement. Thus, Ayurveda Day is more an occasion of re-dedication to the profession and society, than one of festivities or celebrations, it added.

The Ministry of Ayush, has decided to organise various activities marking the fifth 'Ayurveda Day', with a special focus on concerns related to the present pandemic and how Ayurveda can help in immunity building in this context, the ministry said. A webinar on the theme of 'Ayurveda for COVID-19 pandemic' will be organised on 'Ayurveda Day.' About 1.5 lakh participants from all over the world are expected to attend the webinar.

The Ministry of Ayush has also requested embassies/missions abroad to observe the 'Ayurveda Day' with appropriate activities that would engage the public, it said..

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

