Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope replaces saint-making chief as corruption scandal grows

The fees continued into 2019, even after the deputy directly in charge of making such payments, Monsignor Alberto Perlasca, was transferred out of the secretariat of state. Pena Parra is also the official who was in charge when his deputy Perlasca, in three contracts dated Nov. 22-23 and Dec. 3, 2018, authorized enormous payments to Italian middlemen for the Holy See to exit money-losing funds related to the London real estate venture.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:51 IST
Pope replaces saint-making chief as corruption scandal grows
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pope Francis named a new head for the Vatican's saint-making office Thursday to replace the once-powerful cardinal at the center of a growing corruption scandal that has raised questions about the current Holy See leadership. Francis on Thursday promoted the Italian bishop who has been closely involved in efforts to draft a reform of the Vatican bureaucracy, Mons.

Marcello Semeraro, to head the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. Semeraro has served as the secretary of the commission of cardinals that Francis created in 2013 to reform the organising constitution of the Vatican Curia. He replaces Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who was fired as prefect of the saint-making office in September. Francis cited evidence that Becciu, when he was the powerful No. 2 in the Vatican's secretariat of state, sent 100,000 euros (USD 117,000) in Vatican funds to a charity controlled by his brother.

Becciu, whose rights and privileges as a cardinal were also yanked, has admitted he sent the money but insisted it was destined for the charity, not his brother. In the weeks since his ouster, Becciu's name has increasingly figured in Italian media reports about the Vatican's corruption investigation, even though his successor in the job, Monsignor Edgar Pena Parra, was actually in charge when questionable payments were made that have cost the Holy See tens of millions of euros.

For over a year, Vatican prosecutors have been investigating the Holy See's 350-million-euro investment into a London real estate venture and the Italian middlemen who are accused of having fleeced the Vatican of tens of millions of euros in fees. Becciu was in charge when the initial investment was made but not subsequent investments or the fee payments.

This week, the prosecutors' investigation took a remarkable new twist with the arrest Tuesday in Milan on an international warrant of a self-described intelligence specialist, Cecilia Marogna. Marogna has said she approached Becciu in 2015 concerned about security for Vatican embassies, and was paid 500,000 euros as compensation, travel reimbursements and other fees from the Vatican secretariat of state for her consultancy work.

The Italian investigative television program Le Iene on Oct. 2 published the letter of recommendation from Becciu, on official Vatican letterhead and dated Nov. 17, 2017, in which he offered his "trust and esteem" in Marogna's professional capabilities and identifies her as a "geopolitical analyst and foreign relations consultant for the Secretariat of State." The following week, Le Iene produced bank statements apparently from Marogna's Slovenia-based firm showing wire transfers from the secretariat of state. She told Le Iene producer Gaetano Pecoraro that the payments were reimbursement for work done over four years. The payments started in December, 2018, six months after Becciu had left the secretariat of state and was replaced by Pena Parra. The fees continued into 2019, even after the deputy directly in charge of making such payments, Monsignor Alberto Perlasca, was transferred out of the secretariat of state.

Pena Parra is also the official who was in charge when his deputy Perlasca, in three contracts dated Nov. 22-23 and Dec. 3, 2018, authorized enormous payments to Italian middlemen for the Holy See to exit money-losing funds related to the London real estate venture. Such payments would have required the authorization of Perlasca's superiors. Pena Parra to date has not been implicated in the Vatican investigation or named as a suspect and is not among the original half-dozen Holy See employees who lost their jobs as a result of the probe.

The Vatican has not responded to questions about the status of the investigation, or whether Pena Parra is believed to have been merely cleaning up a financial mess of Becciu's making. Becciu, who like Marogna is from Sardinia, has defended the London real estate venture as sound and insisted his relations with Marogna involved only "institutional affairs."

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Farm sector start performer in pandemic-hit economy: Rupala

The farm sector has been a star performer in Indias pandemic-hit economy, with 3.4 per cent growth in April-June quarter of 2020-21 fiscal, Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said on Thursday. The minister said the recent f...

Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition improves

The health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee who is being treated for coronavirus improved on Thursday and was administered music therapy and physiotherapy, a senior physician at the health facility where he is being treated ...

EU agrees to extend Brexit trade talks, steps up no-deal preparations

European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to keep on talking to Britain to get a new trade agreement in the coming weeks but also decided to step up their contingency preparations should the troubled negotiations fail. National leaders of t...

Europe reels as it sets virus records, slaps on new rules

Fears rose Thursday that Europe is running out of chances to control its fall coronavirus outbreak, as infections hit record daily highs in Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy and Poland. France slapped a 9 p.m. curfew on many of its biggest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020