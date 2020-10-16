Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: Wizkid postpones dropping his album 'MADE IN LAGOS' amid #EndSARS protest

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 16-10-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 10:54 IST
Nigeria: Wizkid postpones dropping his album 'MADE IN LAGOS' amid #EndSARS protest
File Photo Image Credit: Instagram (wizkidayo)

Nigeria's #EndSARS protests have put things on hold for music star Wizkid who has decided to postpone dropping his album "MADE IN LAGOS" as expected, according to a news report by New Zimbabwe.com.

Wizkid had taken to his Twitter page on September 16, 2020, to write, 'MADE IN LAGOS! SOON COME.'

However, now with the #EndSARS movement, the superstar has hinted on October 13, 2020, the launch which was set for October 15, 2020, has now been postponed.

A fan had asked him, "#SarsMustGoNow ... ... but @wizkidayo MIL goes still drop?" He then replied, "Not yet !! Mad times!!"

The "Mad times" Wizkid seems to be referring to is the #EndSARS protests that have engulfed the populous country with fellow Nigerian singer Davido taking part.

Earlier in the year, fans hoped the album would drop on July 16, 2020, but they got a single in 'Smile' featuring Grammy-winning American singer, H.E.R.

Wizkid, on Thursday, had also loosed his cool on his colleague, Reekado Banks, for trying to release a new song amid the ongoing #EndSARS movement.

Reekado Banks tweeted that his latest single titled 'Omo Ologo' featuring Wizkid was dropping on Friday and included the #EndSARS hashtag.

In response, Wizkid blasted on Reekado Banks and called him a clout chaser. He replied, "Delete this dude! Can't believe you're even doing this at a time like this. Old song! #endsars fool!"

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM Suga vows to do all it takes to organise Tokyo Olympics next year

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed on Friday to do whatever it takes to organise the Tokyo Olympics next year by working closely with the International Olympics Committee and its Japan chapter. I want to make sure I see the Olympi...

Malaysia's Mahathir says political uncertainty won't end with Anwar as PM

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday he doubted whether opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim had the numbers in parliament to take the premiership and even if he did the country would remain in political deadlock.Anwar...

Pakistan: 14 security personnel killed in attack on OGDCL convoy in Gwadar

Fourteen security personnel were killed in Gwadar near Buzi Top on October 15 at 1200 PM local time. The attack took place on the Coastal Highway near Ormara when a convoy of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited OGDCL staff was being...

Rugby-Collateral damage: Boks lament COVID impact after Championship withdrawal

Player welfare concerns, unclear COVID-19 restrictions and potential difficulties in securing overseas-based players were the key factors in pulling the Springboks out of this years Rugby Championship, South Africa Rugby said on Friday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020