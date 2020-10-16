Nigeria: Wizkid postpones dropping his album 'MADE IN LAGOS' amid #EndSARS protest

Nigeria's #EndSARS protests have put things on hold for music star Wizkid who has decided to postpone dropping his album "MADE IN LAGOS" as expected, according to a news report by New Zimbabwe.com.

Wizkid had taken to his Twitter page on September 16, 2020, to write, 'MADE IN LAGOS! SOON COME.'

However, now with the #EndSARS movement, the superstar has hinted on October 13, 2020, the launch which was set for October 15, 2020, has now been postponed.

A fan had asked him, "#SarsMustGoNow ... ... but @wizkidayo MIL goes still drop?" He then replied, "Not yet !! Mad times!!"

The "Mad times" Wizkid seems to be referring to is the #EndSARS protests that have engulfed the populous country with fellow Nigerian singer Davido taking part.

Earlier in the year, fans hoped the album would drop on July 16, 2020, but they got a single in 'Smile' featuring Grammy-winning American singer, H.E.R.

Wizkid, on Thursday, had also loosed his cool on his colleague, Reekado Banks, for trying to release a new song amid the ongoing #EndSARS movement.

Reekado Banks tweeted that his latest single titled 'Omo Ologo' featuring Wizkid was dropping on Friday and included the #EndSARS hashtag.

In response, Wizkid blasted on Reekado Banks and called him a clout chaser. He replied, "Delete this dude! Can't believe you're even doing this at a time like this. Old song! #endsars fool!"