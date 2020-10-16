Left Menu
‘Kaali Khuhi’ a story about fear, love, hope and perseverance: Shabana Azmi

The Terrie Samundra-directed movie, which marks Azmi’s first Netflix Original, is set in a village and traces the journey of a 10-year-old girl, who is mired in a series of inexplicable events and, when her family is in danger, is tasked with the duty to save them.

Samundra said the combination of drama, suspense and horror make “Kaali Khui” an “exciting” watch for viewers. Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi says her upcoming thriller drama "Kaali Khuhi" is about drawing strength from "unlikely" places. The Terrie Samundra-directed movie, which marks Azmi's first Netflix Original, is set in a village and traces the journey of a 10-year-old girl, who is mired in a series of inexplicable events and, when her family is in danger, is tasked with the duty to save them. "'Kaali Khuhi' is a story about fear, love, hope and perseverance, and how, when the odds are stacked against us, we find strength from unlikely places. It's been quite the journey and I'm looking forward to people watching it on Netflix," the actor said in a statement. The film, set to premiere on the streaming platform on October 30, is being described as an "edge-of-the-seat suspense thriller".

Samundra said the combination of drama, suspense and horror make "Kaali Khui" an "exciting" watch for viewers. "Kaali Khuhi explores the dark history of a family haunted by its gruesome past and entangled in a web of unnatural occurrences. As 10-year-old Shivangi witnesses her entire family fall deeper into the secrets of the black well, she's put to the ultimate test. "Interweaving elements of drama, suspense and grounded horror, the film is an exciting watch for discerning Netflix audiences," he said

The trailer of the movie, produced by Anku Pande and Ramon Chibb, was released by Netflix on Friday. "Kaali Khui" also features Sanjeeda Shaikh, Satyadeep Mishra and Riva Arora in pivotal roles.

