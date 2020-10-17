'Daytime Emmys' Associate Producer Brandon Cohen volunteers with kids with autism

Inspired by his special educator mother, 'Daytime Emmys' Associate Producer and Talent Manager Brandon Cohen spend time and volunteer for children with autism. Cohen, who is also a certified occupational therapist, spend time with these children by taking them to the dinner, the park and help them with their homework as well, according to Variety.

"My mother was a leading educator of special needs children for over 30 years and inspired me to become an occupational therapist," said Cohen. He has co-produced a fundraiser for the local Los Angeles chapter of Autism Speaks, Gifting Your Spectrum.

"Over a decade ago, my client Raoul Mongilardi produced one of the first distributed and groundbreaking documentaries on the subject, 'The Changing Face of Autism.' More recently, just a few years ago in fact, we co-produced with Lisa Lew, a fundraiser for the local Los Angeles chapter of Autism Speaks, Gifting Your Spectrum," Cohen added. He has produced a slew of other fundraisers as well, including those for Project Angel Food and Bailey House, an organisation that provides support for those with HIV, reported Variety.

"Each event is like a film in that it has a life in development, production and post-production or recap," said Cohen adding, "Producing events require patience, give and take, trouble-shooting, and a need to stay flexible with your team and talent to make the event shine, and most importantly, to keep the spotlight on the purpose of the event." Cohen is a talent manager, working with actors, musicians and fashion model clients under the banner of his bicoastal management company BAC Talent. He has also kept a firm toehold in the world of philanthropy. (ANI)