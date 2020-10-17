Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nine day Dasara festival in AP gets off to colourful start

Amaravati, Oct 17 (PTI): The nine-day Dasara festival in Andhra Pradesh got off to a colourful start at the historic Kanaka Durga temple atop the Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Saturday. On day one, Kanaka Durga, the presiding deity, was goddess decorated in glittering gold, killing a demon with a trident. The Dasara festivities atop Indrakeeladri are a state event.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 17-10-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 19:14 IST
Nine day Dasara festival in AP gets off to colourful start

Amaravati, Oct 17 (PTI): The nine-day Dasara festival in Andhra Pradesh got off to a colourful start at the historic Kanaka Durga temple atop the Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Saturday. On day one, Kanaka Durga, the presiding deity, was goddess decorated in glittering gold, killing a demon with a trident.

The Dasara festivities atop Indrakeeladri are a state event. As per tradition, city Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu 'presented' silk Saree to the Goddess to mark the inauguration of the festivities.

Keralas 'chanda' (drum) artists played rhythmic tunes with devotional fervour, standing as a special attraction. Due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, entry of devotees to the temple was restricted to only a few thousand a day and only those who purchased tickets online were allowed.

The special sevas, normally conducted in the temple amid the devotees, have now been confined only to the virtual mode. Chandiyagam will be performed at 7.30 AM on all festival days at the Sivalayam.

On the first day, the darshan time has been restricted from 9 AM to 8 PM, but from Sunday it will start at 5 AM, according to the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy varla Devasthanam Executive Officer M V Suresh Babu. On October 21, the very auspicious 'moola nakshatram' day when the Goddess is decorated as Saraswati Devi, darshan will start at 3 AM.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will present 'pattu vastrams' (silk clothes) to the Goddess on behalf of the state government on October 21..

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Magazine alleges police detained, assaulted its journalist; Police denies charge

The Caravan magazine has alleged that police detained and assaulted their journalist while he was reporting a protest in North Delhis Model Town, but the police denied the charge and asserted that it acted as per law. In a tweet, the magazi...

Low pressure over Arabian Sea intensifies into depression, but moving away from Indian coast: IMD

The low pressure over the Arabian Sea intensified into a depression on Saturday but is moving away from the Indian coast and no adverse weather is likely over the west coast, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said. Yesterdays well-mar...

Transit shutdowns fail to deter Thai pro-democracy protests

Pro-democracy activists in Thailand staged a fourth straight day of high-profile protests in the capital on Saturday, thwarting efforts by the authorities to stop them, including a shutdown of the citys mass transit systems. Unlike protests...

Motorcycling-Quartararo storms to Aragon GP pole after practice crash

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha shrugged off a crash in practice on Saturday to clinch pole position at the Aragon Grand Prix.The Frenchman lost control of his bike at turn 14 in Free Practice 3 FP3 and was thrown of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020