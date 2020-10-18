Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 years of 'Shahid': Hansal Mehta, Rajkummar Rao walk down memory lane

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and his leading man Rajkummar Rao on Sunday celebrated seven years of their 2013 biographical drama "Shahid" with a series of pictures from the movie. Writer Apurva Asrani said he feels grateful to have been part of "Shahid", a film that was a career turnaround for many team members.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 14:20 IST
7 years of 'Shahid': Hansal Mehta, Rajkummar Rao walk down memory lane

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and his leading man Rajkummar Rao on Sunday celebrated seven years of their 2013 biographical drama "Shahid" with a series of pictures from the movie. The critically-acclaimed film is based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist, Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010 in Mumbai. "Shahid" had its world premiere in Toronto International Film Festival 2012 to great audience response

Walking down memory lane, Mehta shared a series of pictures of Rao as the slain lawyer from the film and wrote, "7 Years of #Shahid." Rao, who won the National Award for his performance in the titular role, retweeted the photos shared by the director and tagged members of the film's cast and crew on the microblogging site. Writer Apurva Asrani said he feels grateful to have been part of "Shahid" , a film that was a career turnaround for many team members. "Though it released in cinemas on October 18th 2013, #Shahid had screened at prestigious film festivals, including @TIFF_NET, for over a year & had garnered a terrific response. 'Shahid' made many of us relevant again. On #7YearsOfShahid, love & gratitude to @mehtahansal & the team," Asrani said. Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who played Shahid's brother Arif Azmi in the film, retweeted Asrani's tweet. Frequent collaborators Mehta and Rao have worked together on critically acclaimed films like "Citylights" , "Aligarh", and "Omerta" . Their next project is a comedy-drama "Chhalaang", a marked departure from their previous hard-hitting movies. "Chhalaang", slated to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 13, also stars Ayyub, Satish Kaushik, Nushrat Bharucha, Saurabh Shukla and Ila Arun.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Significant dip in Chhattisgarh unemployment rate in Sep: Data

Despite consistent disruption in economic activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate in Chhattisgarh has declined to 2 per cent in September from 14.2 per cent in June. A state government release on Sunday cited the late...

Bolivians hope to restore political stability in Sunday presidential election

Bolivians head to the polls on Sunday in an election many hope can restore stability to an Andean country that was plunged into turmoil after a fraught and eventually voided vote last year, leaving the country in the hands of an interim pre...

Pollution may increase virus transmissibility making people more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts

Air pollution may increase transmissibility of the novel coronavirus making people more vulnerable to the disease and aggravating the COVID-19 situation, experts have said, while warning that those who have had the infection in the past may...

Maha: Rain-hit farmers stop minister's convoy, seek aid

Farmers suffering crop losses due to heavy rains stopped the convoy of Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar in Nanded district on Sunday and demanded that instead of survey tours, the government provide them immediate help. The farmers als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020