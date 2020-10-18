Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Teen found dead in suspected suicide

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-10-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 15:42 IST
UP: Teen found dead in suspected suicide

A 14-year-old boy was found hanging at his house in a suspected case of suicide in Khunti village of Bhopa here, police said on Sunday. The boy allegedly died by suicide while his parents had gone to the fields for work on Saturday, they added

According to SHO Dube Singh, the parents said that the boy was worried about his illness, which was not yet known. He was found dead after the parents returned home.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand forest dept develops 'Badri Van' near Badrinath temple

The Uttarakhand forest department has developed a forest named Badri Van near the famous Himalayan temple of Badrinath by growing plant species endemic to the area. The Badri Van has been developed over a one-acre plot along the highway en ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hrs NATION DEL33 FATF-PAK Pak fails to fulfil 6 key mandates of FATF no action against Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed New Delhi Pakistans failure to fulfil six key obligations of the FATF, includ...

'Door is ajar' on Brexit trade talks if EU is serious - UK's Gove

The door is still ajar for Britain and the European Union to strike a post-Brexit trade deal but the bloc needs to change its approach and show it is serious before talks can resume this week, senior British minister Michael Gove said. The ...

TN fishermen chased away by Lankan Navy, return without catch

More than 4,000 fishermen from here returned without catch after some of them were allegedly driven away by Sri Lankan Navy personnel while fishing near Katchatheevu, fishermen association leaders said on Sunday. The fishermen were fishing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020