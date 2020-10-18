Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: TV executive Roth to step down next year; Movie theaters outside New York City to reopen

TV executive Roth to step down next year Veteran television executive Peter Roth will leave his job as chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group in 2021, the AT&T Inc-owned studio said in a statement on Friday. Roth, who has worked at Warner Bros.

18-10-2020
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Veteran Warner Bros. TV executive Roth to step down next year

Veteran television executive Peter Roth will leave his job as chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group in 2021, the AT&T Inc-owned studio said in a statement on Friday. Roth, who has worked at Warner Bros. for 22 years, oversaw development of several hit shows including "The West Wing," "The Big Bang Theory," "Two and a Half Men," "Gilmore Girls" and "Gossip Girl."

Movie theaters outside New York City to reopen at 25% capacity, Cuomo says

Movie theaters outside of New York City will be allowed to reopen on Oct. 23 after a months-long hiatus spurred by the coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. Theaters will be required to cap capacity at 25% with a maximum of 50 people per screen, and only in counties that have a positivity rate below 2% on the 14-day-average and no cluster areas, Cuomo said.

