Left Menu
Development News Edition

No Durga puja pandals in Delhi's CR Park this year

Bharadwaj, the area SDM, officials from police and other civic agencies attended the meeting. "Most of the population of CR Park and members of puja committees are senior citizens and it is important that they remain indoors and avoid contact with unknown people in pandals," the MLA said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 21:51 IST
No Durga puja pandals in Delhi's CR Park this year

No Durga Puja pandals will be allowed to set up in Delhi's CR Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the puja in the main temple will be held with the entry of around 50 people, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday. The Greater Kailash legislator said the decision was taken in view of a huge number of senior citizen population in the area.

However, Bharadwaj said, the residents will do the traditional kalash pooja. The decision was taken at a meeting of around 12 Durga puja committees of Chittaranjan Park, GK2, GK1 and Alaknanda. Bharadwaj, the area SDM, officials from police and other civic agencies attended the meeting.

"Most of the population of CR Park and members of puja committees are senior citizens and it is important that they remain indoors and avoid contact with unknown people in pandals," the MLA said. "Only for religious reasons, a small kalash puja/ghat puja will be attended by 10-15 committee members. This will ensure continuity of puja by those Samitis," according to a statement issued by Bharadwaj.

He also requested the district administration and local police to help puja committees in stopping any outsiders entering these areas. Chittranjan Park Kali Mandir Society's joint secretary Prodip Ganguly said the puja, which used to be held in housing societies and streets every year, will not be held this time.  In view of COVID-19, several Durga committees have found unique measures, including online darshan, home delivery of prasad and COVID-19 test for priests and cooks.

Some organisers said they will rope in two priests to avoid any last-minute scrambling if the main priest gets infected with COVID-19, while others plan to maintain a record of visitors for easy contact-tracing. Most Durga Puja committees in Delhi have decided not to allow entry of people and limit physical darshan to their members only. PTI UZM BUN New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) No pandals will be allowed to set up in Delhi's CR Park during Durga puja festival and there will be just puja in the main temple instead with entry of around 50 people, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday.

The Greater Kailash legislator said the decision was taken in view of a huge number of senior citizen population in the area. However, Bharadwaj said, the residents will do the traditional ghat pooja.

The decision was taken at a meeting of around 12 Durga puja committees of Chittaranjan Park, GK2, GK1 and Alaknanda. Bharadwaj, the area SDM, officials from police and other civic agencies attended the meeting. "Most of the population of CR Park and members of puja committees are senior citizens and it is important that they remain indoors and avoid contact with unknown people in pandals," the MLA said.

"Only for religious reasons, a small kalash puja/ghat puja will be attended by 10-15 committee members. This will ensure continuity of puja by those Samitis," according to a statement issued by Bharadwaj. He also requested the district administration and local police to help puja committees in stopping any outsiders entering these areas.

Chittranjan Park Kali Mandir Society's joint secretary Prodip Ganguly said the puja, which used to be held in housing societies and streets every year, will not be held this time.  In view of COVID-19, several Durga committees have found unique measures, including online darshan, home delivery of prasad and COVID-19 test for priests and cooks. Some organisers said they will rope in two priests to avoid any last-minute scrambling if the main priest gets infected with COVID-19, while others plan to maintain a record of visitors for easy contact-tracing.

Most Durga Puja committees in Delhi have decided not to allow entry of people and limit physical darshan to their members only..

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian anti-police protesters must enter dialogue, minister says

Nigerians protesting against what they condemn as police brutality must end their daily demonstrations and enter into dialogue with the government on law enforcement reforms, the youth minister said on Monday. Thousands of Nigerians calling...

Delhi SI suspended for thrashing beggar

A Delhi Police sub-inspector has been suspended for allegedly thrashing a beggar in northwest Delhi, officials said on Monday. The incident took place on Thursday near Deep Market in Ashok Vihar area, a senior police officer said, adding t...

U.S. could soon take Sudan off state sponsors of terrorism list - officials

The Trump administration is close to an agreement with Sudan to remove Khartoum from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism and an announcement could be made in coming days, two U.S. officials said on Monday.The deal could also set in...

Guinea's Diallo says he won first round of presidential election

Guinea opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo declared on Monday that he had won the first round of the hotly contested Oct. 18 presidential election in the West African state, heralding a potential stand-off with election authorities.De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020