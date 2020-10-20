Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pitt's 'Fight Club' jacket, 'Pretty Woman' boots up for sale in memorabilia auction

Film fans will have the chance to get their hands on the thigh-high patent leather boots worn by Julia Roberts in "Pretty Woman" or Tom Cruise's "Top Gun" bomber jacket when nearly 1,000 items of movie memorabilia go on sale in an auction in December. The artefacts in the annual Prop Store Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction have been hunted down by Prop Store boss Stephen Lane through his network of filmmakers, cast and crew members, production companies and collectors.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 04:30 IST
Pitt's 'Fight Club' jacket, 'Pretty Woman' boots up for sale in memorabilia auction

Film fans will have the chance to get their hands on the thigh-high patent leather boots worn by Julia Roberts in "Pretty Woman" or Tom Cruise's "Top Gun" bomber jacket when nearly 1,000 items of movie memorabilia go on sale in an auction in December.

The artefacts in the annual Prop Store Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction have been hunted down by Prop Store boss Stephen Lane through his network of filmmakers, cast and crew members, production companies and collectors. "I started Prop Store out of my passion for collecting and so it's all about the hunt," Lane told Reuters in his company's warehouses in Rickmansworth, near London.

"A lot of these artefacts are just thrown away at the end of production or certainly used to be. They were just disposed of or sold off. And that meant they just went to the four winds," Lane said. Some of the tems on this year's list turned up unexpectedly.

Lane, a passionate "Star Wars" fan, was visiting a crew member who had laid out his treasure trove of props from the sci-fi series in his house. He spotted another piece of movie magic - the crystal ball that David Bowie uses in "Labyrinth". "We'd spent like three hours up in one room looking at all the 'Star Wars' and downstairs, and it was a piece he just didn't think anybody was going to be interested in, and I was like 'that's the cherry right there'."

"That's the real excitement of what I do," Lane said of the crystal ball, which is estimated to sell for £10,000 - £15,000. In total more than 900 items from over 350 films and television shows will be auctioned in the two-day online sale.

Highlights include Obi-Wan Kenobi's Hero Lightsaber from "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith", estimated at £80,000 - £120,000, Jack Nicholson's Joker's Fedora from the 1989 movie "Batman" , estimated at £20,000 - £30,000, and James Bond's MI6 Training Suit from "Skyfall" , estimated at £15,000. Also on the auction block are the red leather jacket worn by Brad Pitt in the 1999 "Fight Club", estimated at £20,000 - £30,000, Captain Jack Sparrow's hat from "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides", estimated at £10,000 - £15,000 and the helmet worn by Tom Hanks in "Saving Private Ryan" , signed by the actor, his co-stars and the director Steven Spielberg, estimated at £10,000 - £15,000.

Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell "Top Gun" bomber jacket is estimated at £12,000-£16,000 and the "Pretty Woman" boots at £10,000 - £15,000. Among the top valued lots is also the complete costume for Keanu Reeves' character Neo from the 2003 film "The Matrix Reloaded" , which is estimated at £40,000 - £60,000.

The snakeskin suit worn by Bill Nighy in "Love Actually" is estimated to sell for a more modest £400. The client viewings and sale would normally take place in central London but the coronavirus pandemic means most of the action this year happens online or in the Prop Store warehouses.

The pandemic has had an unexpected effect on interest in movie memorabilia, Lane said. "The amount of views on our auctions have been absolutely through the roof this year," he said.

"What we put that down to is the fact that people just really aren't entertaining. They're not travelling, they're not moving around," he said. (Editing by Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets under pressure as Wall St falters, COVID-19 cases rise

Asian stocks came under pressure on Tuesday as a deadline for U.S. lawmakers to pass an economic stimulus bill approached and record daily coronavirus infections in Europe ignited concerns about more severe lockdowns.In early Asia trade, Au...

Guinea opposition candidate claims victory, violence erupts

Guinea opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo said on Monday he had won the first round of the Oct. 18 presidential election, but his claim was quickly disputed by the electoral commission and the government, setting the stage for a stan...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. CDC issues strong recommendation for mask mandate on airplanes, trainsThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued a strong recommendation that all pass...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Lebanese security chief tests positive for COVID-19 in U.SA top Lebanese security official has tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, his department said on Monday, forcing hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020