Dominic West may play Prince Charles in 'The Crown'

English actor Dominic West might play the role of Prince Charles in Season 5 and 6 of Netflix's royal drama 'The Crown'. The actor is in final talks with the team. Sources have confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on which, the deal-to-be-signed would take 'The Wire' actor alongside Elizabeth Debecki as Prince Diana.

Imelda Staunton has already been confirmed as taking the throne as Queen Elizabeth II, with Lesley Manville set to play Queen Margaret and Jonathan Pryce cast as Prince Philip, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The upcoming seasons, that is season 5 and 6 of the series, will take the drama into the 1990s and early 2000s, covering Prince Charles' split from Diana and his explosive affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The latest casting news for the show landed just days after the married West himself made headlines in the UK following the publication of intimate photographs of him with Lily James, his co-star in 'The Pursuit of Love'. 'The Crown' showrunner Peter Morgan earlier this year said the show would only run for five seasons, but later changed his mind, pushing it back to its original target of six seasons.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six," he said. However, show producer Left Bank declined to comment on it. (ANI)