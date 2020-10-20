Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dominic West may play Prince Charles in 'The Crown'

English actor Dominic West might play the role of Prince Charles in season 5 and 6 of Netflix's royal drama 'The Crown'. The actor is in final talks with the team.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 15:24 IST
Dominic West may play Prince Charles in 'The Crown'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

English actor Dominic West might play the role of Prince Charles in Season 5 and 6 of Netflix's royal drama 'The Crown'. The actor is in final talks with the team. Sources have confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on which, the deal-to-be-signed would take 'The Wire' actor alongside Elizabeth Debecki as Prince Diana.

Imelda Staunton has already been confirmed as taking the throne as Queen Elizabeth II, with Lesley Manville set to play Queen Margaret and Jonathan Pryce cast as Prince Philip, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The upcoming seasons, that is season 5 and 6 of the series, will take the drama into the 1990s and early 2000s, covering Prince Charles' split from Diana and his explosive affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The latest casting news for the show landed just days after the married West himself made headlines in the UK following the publication of intimate photographs of him with Lily James, his co-star in 'The Pursuit of Love'. 'The Crown' showrunner Peter Morgan earlier this year said the show would only run for five seasons, but later changed his mind, pushing it back to its original target of six seasons.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six," he said. However, show producer Left Bank declined to comment on it. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss report more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases

Swiss health authorities reported 3,008 new coronavirus infections in a day on Tuesday as hospitalisations continued to mount.Switzerlands public health agency reported httpswww.bag.admin.chbagenhomekrankheitenausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien...

Freak Greek storm carpets Crete motorway with hail

Thunderstorms and torrential hail hit the popular tourist island of Crete of Tuesday as a storm swept through southern areas of Greece in the early hours. People in Heraklion and Chania, the islands biggest cities, woke to the sounds of the...

Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from upcoming 5G networks

Swedish regulators on Tuesday banned the use of telecom equipment from Chinas Huawei and ZTE in its 5G network ahead of the spectrum auction scheduled for next month.The Swedish Post and Telecom Authority PTS said httpswww.pts.seennewspress...

R Narayan appointed as president of FICCI-CMSME

New Delhi India, October 20 ANINewsVoir R Narayan, Founder and CEO, Power2SME has been elected as President of Confederation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises CMSME, an affiliated body under the umbrella of the Federation of Indian Cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020