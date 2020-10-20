Left Menu
Warner Bros uses virtual production techniques for 'The Batman'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:10 IST
The Batman (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman,' which is currently being filmed in the UK, is using virtual production techniques for select scenes, Industrial Light and Magic chief creative officer Rob Bredow said on Monday (local time). According to The Hollywood Reporter, the statement came during a featured session from a virtual VIEW visual effects and animation confab.

Virtual production is a type of production techniques that enable real-time visual effects production. The particular production being used by Warner Bros. for 'The Batman' has been used for 'The Lion King' and 'The Mandalorian.' (ANI)

