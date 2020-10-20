Left Menu
Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to keep her Jeffrey Epstein testimony secret A U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposition she gave concerning her relationship with the late financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:31 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges, known for his role in the 1998 film "The Big Lebowski", has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the actor announced on Monday evening. Bridges used the signature voice of his character The Dude from the cult-classic film to disclose his condition, tweeting: "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light."

A U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposition she gave concerning her relationship with the late financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said there was a presumption the public had a right to see Maxwell's 418-page deposition, which was taken in April 2016 for a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit against her.

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Madrid likely without injured Ramos vs depleted Shakhtar

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos looks set to be sidelined for their opening Champions League match against a Shakhtar Donetsk squad depleted by the coronavirus. Ramos is nursing a left knee injury and did not practice with the squad on Tue...

U.S. prepared to meet immediately with Russia on nuclear arms control -State Department

The United States is prepared to meet immediately with Russia to finalize a nuclear arms control agreement, the State Department said on Tuesday.We appreciate the Russian Federations willingness to make progress on the issue of nuclear arms...

Govt procures 98.19 lakh ton paddy at MSP for Rs 18,540 cr

State-owned FCI and state procurement agencies have bought 98.19 lakh tonnes of paddy till Monday for Rs 18,540 crore. Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is progressing at a fast pace in the procuring statesUTs of Punjab, Haryana, UP, ...

NCW chief raises issue of `Love Jihad' with Maha governor

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women NCW Rekha Sharma on Tuesday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari here and discussed issues related to women in the state, including rising cases of Love Jihad. Sharma claimed that t...
