Jake Gyllenhaal, Denis Villeneuve reteam for HBO series 'The Son'

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve are set to reunite for HBO's upcoming series "The Son" . The actor and the director previously worked together on critically-acclaimed movies "Enemy" and "Prisoners", which were released in 2013.

Gyllenhaal and Villeneuve will also executive produce the show alongside Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Based on author Jo Nesbo's 2014 New York Times bestselling novel, "The Son" is being described as a tale of vengeance set amid Norwegian capital Oslo’s brutal hierarchy of corruption.

Nolan and Joy, best known for creating HBO's sci-fi series "Westworld" , will serve as co-showrunners. Lenore Zion will adapt the novel. "Jonah and Lisa are a formidable creative force and we are excited to collaborate with them again, alongside the brilliant Lenore, to adapt Jo Nesbo’s novel," Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said in a statement.

"Denis is a master at weaving visually exquisite and unique narratives, Jake is a gifted actor and producer whose work often traverses provocative and compelling terrain, and of course, he and Denis have collaborated brilliantly in the past," she added. David Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, Michel Litvak, and Svetlana Metkina also serve as executive producers with Nesbo and Niclas Salomonsson. Nine Stories Productions, Kilter Films, and Bold Films will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

"The Son" will be the second HBO series for Gyllenhaal, who is also set to feature in the show "Lake Success" . On the film front, the actor will next star in the English remake of Danish movie "The Guilty" . Villeneuve, known for smash-hits movies such as "Sicario", "Arrival" and "Blade Runner 2049", is currently awaiting the release of his latest directorial "Dune" .

The movie was recently delayed from its December release date to October 1, 2021..