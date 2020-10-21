Kristen Bell to topline limited series 'The Woman in the House'

Actor Kristen Bell will play the lead role in Netflix's upcoming limited series "The Woman in the House" . The eight-episode series has been created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf. They will also serve as executive producers and co-showrunners, reported Variety.

Bell, best known for starring in "Frozen" movies and "Veronica Mars" series, will essay the role of heartbroken protagonist Anna. "For her, every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbour moves in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?" the official logline read. The 40-year-old actor will also executive produce the series with Gloria Sanchez's Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal.

Marti Noxon of "Sharp Objects" fame will serve as creative consultant on the series..