Kareena Kapoor treats fans to stunning no make-up pout selfie

Megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday treated her fans to a gorgeous pout selfie as she expressed her excitement to go home after the shoot of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Delhi. The 'Jab We Met' actor embraced her natural skin as she posed in a pouty selfie on Instagram. With her luscious locks open, Kareena is seen pouting in the snap as she carries a no make-up look. Sporting an olive-green top, the actor looks stunningly beautiful as she clicks a pouty selfie for her fans.

The 'Heroine' actor captioned the post as, "Just pouting away... excited to go home (along with two red heart emojis)." With the adorable post hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 3 lakh fans liked the post. Karisma Kapoor who missed her sister commented, "Hurry back (red heart emoji) I have missed you (kissing emoji)."

Of late, the actor has been updating fans of her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, the 'Good Newwz' star posted a sweet boomerang in which she looks stunningly gorgeous in an all-white ensemble. (ANI)