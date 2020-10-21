Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kareena Kapoor treats fans to stunning no make-up pout selfie

Megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday treated her fans to a gorgeous pout selfie as she expressed her excitement to go home after the shoot of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Delhi.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:50 IST
Kareena Kapoor treats fans to stunning no make-up pout selfie
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday treated her fans to a gorgeous pout selfie as she expressed her excitement to go home after the shoot of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Delhi. The 'Jab We Met' actor embraced her natural skin as she posed in a pouty selfie on Instagram. With her luscious locks open, Kareena is seen pouting in the snap as she carries a no make-up look. Sporting an olive-green top, the actor looks stunningly beautiful as she clicks a pouty selfie for her fans.

The 'Heroine' actor captioned the post as, "Just pouting away... excited to go home (along with two red heart emojis)." With the adorable post hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 3 lakh fans liked the post. Karisma Kapoor who missed her sister commented, "Hurry back (red heart emoji) I have missed you (kissing emoji)."

Of late, the actor has been updating fans of her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, the 'Good Newwz' star posted a sweet boomerang in which she looks stunningly gorgeous in an all-white ensemble. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IEX sees 13.2 pc growth in electricity sales in Q2

Indian Energy Exchange IEX on Wednesday said it has recorded a 13.2 per cent rise in electricity sales to 16,486 million units MU in the September quarter, as power demand accelerated and returned to pre-COVID levels. The second quarter wit...

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse to join NCP: Maha minister

Disgruntled Maharashtra BJP leader Eknath Khadse will join the NCP on Friday, state minister Jayant Patil said on Wednesday, ending speculations about the senior saffron party leader jumping the ship. Khadse was sulking since he was made to...

Tennis-Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters with no points to win

Novak Djokovic has decided not to enter the Paris Masters because he has no points to win at the Nov. 2-8 event as he bids to retain the world number one spot come end of season, the 33-year-old Serb said.I wont play in Paris as I cant add ...

PM Modi pays tributes to martyred police personnel on Police Commemoration Day

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi paid tributes to police personnel martyred in the line of duty on Police Commemoration Day.Police Commemoration Day is about expressing gratitude to our police personnel and their families all across I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020