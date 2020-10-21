Skeet Ulrich boards Michelle Monaghan-starrer 'Blood'

Left Menu
Filmmaker Brad Anderson will be directing the film from a script penned by Will Honley, according to Deadline. The story follows Jess (Monaghan), a separated mother and nurse who moves with her daughter and young son back into her old family farmhouse.

21-10-2020
Actor Skeet Ulrich will be starring opposite Michelle Monaghan in psychological thriller "Blood". Filmmaker Brad Anderson will be directing the film from a script penned by Will Honley, according to Deadline.

The story follows Jess (Monaghan), a separated mother and nurse who moves with her daughter and young son back into her old family farmhouse. "Shortly after settling in, her son is bitten by the family dog, resulting in a mysterious infection from the bite. When Jess discovers a disturbing cure, she is tested on the extent she’ll go to keep her child alive," the plotline reads.

The details of Ulrich's character are not yet known. The 50-year-old actor is best known for starring in movies such as "As Good As It Gets" , "Scream" and "The Craft" . He currently stars FP Jones on the hit CW series  "Riverdale" .

"Blood" will be produced by Rhea Films, with Hercules Film Fund on board as the financier. Paris Kassidokostas Latsis and Terry Dougas are producing the movie. Hercules Film Fund’s Jean-Luc De Fanti is executive producing.

