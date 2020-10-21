Left Menu
IAF's first woman commissioned officer has died at age 96

Ramanan, a recipient of Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), died peacefully due to old age ailments on Sunday at her daughter's home here, her son-in-law S L V Narayan said. Born in February 1924, she did her MBBS and later was commissioned in the Army Medical Corps on August 22, 1955 and was seconded to the Air Force with effect from the same day.

21-10-2020
Wing Commander (Retd) Dr Vijayalakshmi Ramanan, the first woman commissioned officer of the Indian Air Force, has died at the age of 96. Ramanan, a recipient of Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), died peacefully due to old age ailments on Sunday at her daughter's home here, her son-in-law S L V Narayan said.

Born in February 1924, she did her MBBS and later was commissioned in the Army Medical Corps on August 22, 1955 and was seconded to the Air Force with effect from the same day. Besides having served as a gynecologist at various Air Force Hospitals, including here, she had also attended to the troops wounded during wars and performed administrative duties.

Ramanan was promoted to the rank of Wing Commander in August 1972, and honoured with the Vishist Seva Medal five years later. She had retired in February, 1979. Her husband late K V Ramanan was also an Indian Airforce officer.

She is survived by a daughter and a son. Ramanan was also trained in Carnatic music and had been an artist with the All India Radio at a very young age. PTI KSU VS VS

