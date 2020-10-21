Left Menu
Sweet Magnolias Season 2 renewed, Sheryl Anderson discusses on its plot

Updated: 21-10-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:11 IST
Sheryl confirmed that all the characters from Sweet Magnolias Season 1 would return in Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Sweet Magnolias

Many may not know that Sweet Magnolias has already been renewed for Season 2. The renewal took place in July 2020 and now fans are ardently waiting to know when Netflix will stream the romantic series.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 is likely to commence where Season 1 ended. The imminent season is said to be solving the cliffhangers that the first season left. The series had an approval rating of 78 percent based on nine reviews, with an average rating of 6.17/10. On second season's renewal, Sheryl J. Anderson, the series developer said that she is thrilled and quite excited to come back with a cast and crew she love so much.

The plot and synopsis for Sweet Magnolias Season 2 is kept under wraps in an effort to avoid the speculations and rumours. However, thanks to Sheryl for providing some hints what fans can see in the imminent second season.

"We are going to answer all the question that the viewers have been asking about the car crash, Issac's parents, Maddie and Coach Cal, all of it. But we're also going to be asking some new questions too," Sheryl said to Metro.co.uk.

Sheryl confirmed that all the characters from Sweet Magnolias Season 1 would return in Season 2. "Almost everybody you have come to love, you will get to see again. But there are going to be some twists and turns to come that will surprise even the most devoted book fans," she added.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 is set to answer all the questions that the viewers have been asking about the car crash. "I don't think we'd ever run out of stories between the lovely paths that Sherryl Woods laid out in the books. And then the added elements that we are able to bring in the TV writers' room as well. I think we could tell season after season of amazing Sweet Magnolias stories," Anderson told Metro.co.uk.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

