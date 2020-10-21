Ayushmann Khurrana kick-starts shooting for 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' with Vaani Kapoor

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday kicked off shooting for his next film, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,' at his hometown Chandigarh. The 'Vicky Donor' actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the film where he is seen seated with the director of the film Abhishek Kapoor and his co-star Vaani Kapoor on a couch.

Khurrana who will be seen portraying the role of a cross-functional athlete in the film is seen in a completely new muscular avatar in the picture as he is seen flaunting his well-built biceps in the picture. "Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time. Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui," the 36-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Khurrana also posted a picture of the clapper board from the sets of the film. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor, the film will see Khurrana opposite 'Befikre' actor Vaani Kapoor for the first time. (ANI)