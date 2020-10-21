Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ayushmann Khurrana kick-starts shooting for 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' with Vaani Kapoor

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday kicked off shooting for his next film, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,' at his hometown Chandigarh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:27 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana kick-starts shooting for 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' with Vaani Kapoor
Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor with director Abhishek Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday kicked off shooting for his next film, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,' at his hometown Chandigarh. The 'Vicky Donor' actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the film where he is seen seated with the director of the film Abhishek Kapoor and his co-star Vaani Kapoor on a couch.

Khurrana who will be seen portraying the role of a cross-functional athlete in the film is seen in a completely new muscular avatar in the picture as he is seen flaunting his well-built biceps in the picture. "Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time. Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui," the 36-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Khurrana also posted a picture of the clapper board from the sets of the film. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor, the film will see Khurrana opposite 'Befikre' actor Vaani Kapoor for the first time. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals high flavanol diet may lead to lower blood pressure

People who consume a diet including flavanol-rich foods and drinks, including tea, apples and berries, could lead to lower blood pressure, according to the first study using objective measures of thousands of UK residents diet. The findings...

Arthritis drug improves survival in critically ill COVID-19 patients: Study

Anti-inflammatory drug tocilizumab has been shown to reduce mortality by 30 per cent among critically ill COVID-19 patients when administered within the first two days of hospitalisation, according to a study led by an Indian-origin researc...

UNDP report describes how governments can shape migration to boost recovery

Global human mobility has halted with the overall impact of COVID-19, hitting people on the move hard. As borders re-open slowly, a new UN Development Programme UNDP report illustrates how governments can shape migration to benefit developm...

Meadows says coronavirus relief talks enter new phase

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Wednesday the biggest sticking point in coronavirus relief negotiations remains funding for state and local governments, but added that progress has been made toward a deal.The negotiations ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020