Lt Governor, CM pay tribute to policemen on Commemoration Day

Puducherry, Oct 21 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Wednesday appreciated the work of police personnel here in implementing safety norms to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Bedi, placing a wreath on a memorial here on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day, spoke to the men and women constables about their work againstthe pandemic.

"I have been listening to you, hearing about you and watching you doing duty in a laudable manner," she said. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy also paid homage at the memorial and placed a wreath as a mark of respect to the police personnel who had laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Director General of Police Balaji Srivastava and other police officers were also present on the occasion..