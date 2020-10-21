Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor's next film titled 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming love story, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, has been titled "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui"

Billed as a "progressive love story", the filming of the project is underway in Chandigarh. Khurrana took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a picture of the trio and the clapboard of the film. "Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time. Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'," he captioned the picture. The "Andhadhun" star will be seen playing a cross functional athlete in the project. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor. "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" marks the first collaboration of Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor, who last helmed the 2018 romantic-drama "Kedarnath" . Khurrana was most recently seen in the satire "Gulabo Sitabo" which released on Amazon Prime Video in June, whereas Vaani Kapoor's last cinematic appearance was the 2019 action spectacle "War".