Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor's next film titled 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'
Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming love story, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, has been titled "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" Billed as a "progressive love story", the filming of the project is underway in Chandigarh. Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'," he captioned the picture.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:28 IST
Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming love story, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, has been titled "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui"
Billed as a "progressive love story", the filming of the project is underway in Chandigarh. Khurrana took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a picture of the trio and the clapboard of the film. "Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time. Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'," he captioned the picture. The "Andhadhun" star will be seen playing a cross functional athlete in the project. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor. "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" marks the first collaboration of Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor, who last helmed the 2018 romantic-drama "Kedarnath" . Khurrana was most recently seen in the satire "Gulabo Sitabo" which released on Amazon Prime Video in June, whereas Vaani Kapoor's last cinematic appearance was the 2019 action spectacle "War".
ALSO READ
Residents of nearby areas face breathing problems after fire at Dadu Majra dumping ground in Chandigarh
Ramlila committees in Chandigarh decide against celebrations amid COVID-19
Vaani Kapoor heads to Chandigarh for shooting Abhishek Kapoor's film
Maharashtra, Chandigarh and Delhi worst performers in COVID19 grant utilisation
Former student leader of Panjab University shot dead outside night club in Chandigarh