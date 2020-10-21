Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor's next film titled 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming love story, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, has been titled "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" Billed as a "progressive love story", the filming of the project is underway in Chandigarh. Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'," he captioned the picture.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:28 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor's next film titled 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming love story, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, has been titled "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui"

Billed as a "progressive love story", the filming of the project is underway in Chandigarh. Khurrana took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a picture of the trio and the clapboard of the film. "Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time. Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'," he captioned the picture. The "Andhadhun" star will be seen playing a cross functional athlete in the project. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor. "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" marks the first collaboration of Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor, who last helmed the 2018 romantic-drama "Kedarnath" . Khurrana was most recently seen in the satire "Gulabo Sitabo" which released on Amazon Prime Video in June, whereas Vaani Kapoor's last cinematic appearance was the 2019 action spectacle "War".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Five-star Guangzhou send out warning to title rivals

Defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande fired off a warning shot to their Chinese Super League title rivals on Wednesday as Fabio Cannavaros side thrashed Hebei China Fortune 5-0 to advance to the semi-finals of the championship playoffs.A...

No spl Metro services in Kolkata for Durga puja: Top official

Metro services along the citys north-south corridor will be available for 12 hours from 10 am on all four Durga puja days, unlike every year when trains run late into the night for revellers, Manoj Joshi, the general manager of the rapid tr...

AP Exclusive: OxyContin maker to plead to 3 criminal charges

Purdue Pharma, the company that makes OxyContin, the powerful prescription painkiller that experts say helped touch off an opioid epidemic, will plead guilty to three federal criminal charges as part of a settlement of more than 8 billion, ...

Reese Witherspoon's 'Legally Blonde 3' to hit screens in May 2022

Reese Witherspoon will be returning as attorney Elle Woods for the much-anticipated Legally Blonde 3, which is slated to be released in theatres in May 2022, MGM Studios has announced. The studio shared the update on its official Twitter ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020