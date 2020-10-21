Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reese Witherspoon's 'Legally Blonde 3' pushed back to May 2022

Fans of Reese Witherspoon's 'Legally Blonde,' will have to wait a bit more for its third installment as the makers of the flick have decided to push back the release to May 2022.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:25 IST
Reese Witherspoon's 'Legally Blonde 3' pushed back to May 2022
Reese Witherspoon. Image Credit: ANI

Fans of Reese Witherspoon's 'Legally Blonde,' will have to wait a bit more for its third installment as the makers of the flick have decided to push back the release to May 2022. According to Variety, Witherspoon will be seen reprising her iconic role as sorority girl-turned-lawyer Elle Woods for the third installment.

The threequel was initially scheduled to hit the theatres in February this year, but it was canceled even before the shuttering of film theatres due to the coronavirus pandemic. The screenplay of the film has been written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor. The film does not have a director and the additional cast members yet.

'Legally Blonde' originally debuted in 2001 and became super hit as it minted USD 141 million, reported Fox News. The sequel to the film followed 12 years later and ended up grossing USD 125 million globally. Besides reprising her role, Reese Witherspoon will also be producing 'Legally Blonde 3,' through her film company, Hello Sunshine. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Modi govt committed to increasing farmers' income: Raj BJP chief

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is committed to increasing farmers incomePrime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the farmers that the minimum support price MSP will continu...

Kejriwal, Amarinder in Twitter spat over farms bills issue

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh locked horns on Twitter on Wednesday over the farm laws issue, with the AAP supremo questioning the legality of the bills passed by Punjab Assembly and Singh ac...

COVID-19 underscored importance of investing in public health: WHO chief scientist

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of investing in public health and primary healthcare, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Wednesday. Addressing the 15th JRD Tata Memorial Oration from Geneva, she highlighted ...

FACTBOX-Same-sex marriage rights around the world

Pope Francis endorsed civil unions for same-sex couples in a new film released on Wednesday, intensifying the global debate around gay and lesbian relationships, which have no legal recognition in most countries.The leader of the Catholic C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020