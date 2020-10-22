Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grammy nominations to be announced on November 24

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will announce the nominees on November 24.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 11:46 IST
Grammy nominations to be announced on November 24
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will announce the nominees on November 24. According to Variety, the nominations will be announced via an hour-long livestream beginning at 9 am Pacific Time (PT). Chair and Interim Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason junior will be reading categories and will be joined by past Grammy winners, nominees and hopefuls from remote locations across the country.

The nominations virtual live stream will be available to view on grammy.com. All nominees for the 84 categories will be released via a press release and the Recording Academy's social media platforms, Variety added.

Contenders for Album of the Year include: The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Fiona Apple. Although, Harry Styles' highly regarded and still resurgent 'Fine Line' did not make the Metacritic upper ranks, but it did just get named one of the 500 greatest albums of all time on Rolling Stone's revised list. The award will broadcast on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, January 31 at 8 pm Eastern Time or 5 pm PT. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mine tags made mandatory for vehicles in UP's Meerut to curb illegal mining

In a drive against illegal mining, the district administration has made it mandatory to put mine tags on vehicles registered for transportation of minerals. The mining officer, Subhash Prajapati, informed that it shall be necessary to put a...

S. Korea finance minister loses home as housing policy comes back to haunt

South Koreas finance minister, the architect of rules aimed at protecting tenants and slowing deposit increases, has himself been forced to look for a new home as landlords react to the rules by quickly replacing tenants so they can bump up...

Final debate could thrust foreign policy back into campaign

As Joe Biden hopscotched through Iowa and New Hampshire in late 2019, he also name-dropped his way across the globe. Chinas Xi Jinping. German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Vladimir Putin of Russia. Ive met every major world leader for the la...

UK's Sunak to adjust course on job support, minister says

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is probably going to adjust course slightly on job support in the face of rising coronavirus cases when he makes a statement to parliament later on Thursday, police minister Kit Malthouse said.Its our du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020