Niecy Nash to host daytime syndicated talk show

American actor and comedian Niecy Nash will be hosting a daytime syndicated talk show by CBS Television Distribution (CTD), sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 15:03 IST
Niecy Nash (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor and comedian Niecy Nash will be hosting a daytime syndicated talk show by CBS Television Distribution (CTD), sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter, a presentation will be filmed in the near future for the potential series, which is being produced as a co-production between CTD and Ben Winston and James Corden's Fulwell73.

However, a showrunner has not yet been determined and representatives of CTD declined to comment. The 'Claws' actor has previously hosted and earned a Daytime Emmy for 'Style Network's Clean House' (2003-10). More recently, she has guest-hosted series including 'Today' and 'Access Hollywood Live'.

CBS TV Distribution has recently launched 'The Drew Barrymore' daytime syndicated series. The unit of ViacomCBS is also behind syndicated hits Judge Judy, Dr. Phil, ET, Rachael Ray and The Doctors. According to The Hollywood Reporter, if Nash's series moves ahead, it would join a roster of syndicated daytime talk shows hosted by the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall and Wendy Williams. (ANI)

