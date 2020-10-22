Left Menu
Irrfan Khan's son Babil gets emotional as he posts throwback video of parents

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan on Thursday remembered his superstar father with a lovely throwback video of his parents.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 16:45 IST
Late actor Irrfan Khan with Sutapa Sikdar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan on Thursday remembered his superstar father with a lovely throwback video of his parents. Babil took to Instagram to share the throwback video which sees his parents walking hand in hand while singing a romantic Lata Mangeshkar song 'Tu Jahaan Jahaan Chalega.'

At a point in the video both Sutapa and Irrfan are seen discussing if the correct lyrics of the song have "Mera Saaya or Tera Saaya." "Mera saya ki tera saya? Dropping ma off at the airport now :(," Babil wrote in the caption as he got emotional while dropping his mother at the airport.

The internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan passed away in April this year at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital while battling a rare kind of cancer. (ANI)

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Kenya's COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea's elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

