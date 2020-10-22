Left Menu
The Incredibles 3 cast revealed, Sophia Bush talks on her possible returning

Updated: 22-10-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:07 IST
The Incredibles 3 cast revealed, Sophia Bush talks on her possible returning
Director, Brad Bird doesn’t prefer to make The Incredibles 3 hastily just to meet fans' demand. Image Credit: Incredibles 2

Is The Incredibles 3 in the process of making? The Incredibles 3 is a highly anticipated movie every Pixar fan demands, one of the reasons is the remarkable success of Incredibles 2.

There has been no announcement on the renewal of The Incredibles 3 till date. However, fans believe that the idea of making it can't be dropped as the second movie ended its run as the ninth-highest-grossing film of all time domestically and the highest-grossing animated film domestically.

"If records are an introduction, it'll be some other 14 years, and masses of people will expect oxygen to make the third one," Brad Bird, The Incredibles franchise's director expressed in an announcement, said.

However, Brad Bird doesn't prefer to make The Incredibles 3 hastily just to meet fans' demand. He seems to take adequate time to do something different for the viewers just like they had given a gap of around 14 years between the first and second movies.

Whenever The Incredibles 3 returns, Samuel L Jackson, Huck Milner, Craig T Nelson, Holly Hunter, and Sarah Vowell will create magic by voicing their respective characters. Underminer can come back in the third movie. Many say Underminer will have a vital role in it.

Fans will be happy to know that there is a probability of Sophia Bush to return in The Incredibles 3. She earlier had spoken about wanting to return as the portal-creating, aspiring superhero Voyd.

"It's a great moment for those girls to start hopefully collaborating, whether that's in the continuum left after the second movie or in an eventual third, which I think we're all pulling for," Sophia Bush told EW.

The development for Incredibles 3 can't be expected these days in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. We all know that the coronavirus pandemic shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Thus, fans need to wait for a longer time for the third movie.

The Incredibles 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

