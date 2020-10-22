Odisha institutes award to honour singer Sunanda Patnaik
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:30 IST
The Odisha government instituted the 'Sunanda Samman' for excellence in classical music on Thursday in the honour of eminent singer Sunanda Patnaik. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a proposal in this regard, an official said, adding that the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi's award for classical music will now be named 'Sunanda Samman'.
The 'Sunanda Samman' will have a cash reward of Rs 2.5 lakh and a citation. Noted Indian classical singer Sunanda Patnaik died at the age of 85 in January in Kolkata.
The chief minister had then announced to set up an award to honour her legacy..
