Dubai sets record for world's biggest fountain

With multicoloured lights and jets of water blasting into the night sky, the United Arab Emirate's newest attraction set a world record on Thursday as the largest fountain ever.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-10-2020 02:55 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 02:55 IST
With multicoloured lights and jets of water blasting into the night sky, the United Arab Emirate's newest attraction set a world record on Thursday as the largest fountain ever. Located at The Pointe in Dubai's waterfront Palm Jumeirah area, the glitzy Palm Fountain was unveiled in a launch that was live-streamed around the world.

The fountain spans over 14,000 square feet (1,300 square meters) of sea water, according to Gail Sangster, asset director at Nakheel Malls, the developers behind the fountain. She said it features 128 super shooters reaching up to 105 metres (344 feet) in height. The Palm Fountain was crowned the Guinness World Record holder for the world's largest fountain, stealing the title from the Banpo Moonlight Rainbow Fountain in South Korea.

Adorned with over 3,000 LED lights, Dubai's only multicoloured fountain, designed with colour and brightness controls, will be open to the public all year round. It will show three-minute dancing water displays set to music, running every 30 minutes.

