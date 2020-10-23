Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamie Lynn Spears releases updated version of 'Zoey 101' theme song 'Follow Me'

American actor Jamie Lynn Spears released an updated version of 'Follow Me,' the theme song to her Nickelodeon show 'Zoey 101' on Thursday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-10-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 08:43 IST
Jamie Lynn Spears releases updated version of 'Zoey 101' theme song 'Follow Me'
Jamie Lynn Spears (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Jamie Lynn Spears released an updated version of 'Follow Me,' the theme song to her Nickelodeon show 'Zoey 101' on Thursday (local time). According to Fox News, the show, starring the 29-year-old star as a boarding school student, ran on the network from 2005 to 2008. The theme song had never been commercially released, Billboard reported.

The new version of the song was produced by DJ Chantel Jeffries, who shares credit with Spears on the tune. The track will be accompanied by a music video set for release on Tuesday, which will feature a reunion of the 'Zoey 101' cast, as well as appearances from Jeffries, JoJo Siwa, Dixie D'Amelio and more.

The singer said in a statement obtained by Billboard, "Finally! I can't believe the time has come to be able to bring the Zoey 101 world back to life! The opportunity to collaborate with Chantel Jeffries on the modern-day version of the theme song, 'Follow Me,' while staying true to the original we all know and love was something I was so excited to be able to do." She continued: "It was incredible to reunite the original Zoey 101 cast with some of the biggest megastars and creators from this generation in the music video. Having the chance to merge both worlds and fanbases together highlights the direction of the future. For now, this is just a little taste of what's to come. My only question is, 'Are You Ready?'"

Additionally, 'See it First: The Follow Me (Zoey 101) Experience' will stream globally on Sunday to provide fans with a special first look. Earlier this year, Spears confirmed to Fox News that "discussions" were being held regarding a 'Zoey 101' reboot, but insisted that they're in the "baby stages."

Spears said at the time, "I've had some discussions with some of the people who would be the ones to make it happen. Right now, we're looking for the right home and the right story. Those are the two key points that we need right now." She added: "I just think it's about working out the business side of it and making sure we find the right home for it because I think the fans want to relate to the characters they did when they were younger and I think we need to tell the story of the 'Zoey' cast from a young adult point of view." (ANI)

Also Read: American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel Prize for Literature

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ADB donates machines for COVID-19 testing of AFP personnel in Metro Manila

The Asian Development Bank ADB has donated two coronavirus disease COVID-19 testing machines that can each test nearly 100 people per hour to the Armed Forces of the Philippines AFP to support the countrys response to the COVID-19 pandemic....

Kenya records highest number of COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on October 22 has said that Kenya has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in 24 hours, according to a news report by Nation.A total of 1,068 people tested positive from 7,556 samples,...

2nd-seeded Pliskova, Gauff eliminated at Ostrava Open

Qualifier Veronika Kudermetova upset second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 4-6 6-4 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open. The Russian will face American Jennifer Brady, who eliminated qualifier Daria Kasatkina 7-5 6-2 on Thursda...

Complaint against Kangana Ranaut in Maharashtra court for 'spreading hate'

A complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut at a Mumbai court for spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood, integrity of the country through provoking hate speeches given by her. The Metropolitan Magistrate 65th court, Andher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020