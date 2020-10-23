Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rousing emotion as 'The Great Gatsby' reopens in London West End

Amid the sharp suits and glamorous dresses in 1920s styles, the fashion accessory of 2020 - the face mask - stood out as guests lined up in a socially distanced queue for the relaunch of "The Great Gatsby" in London's West End on Thursday evening. Billed by organisers as the first press night of the West End autumn season, strict COVID-19 measures were in place at the Mayfair townhouse hosting the performance.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 08:56 IST
Rousing emotion as 'The Great Gatsby' reopens in London West End

Amid the sharp suits and glamorous dresses in 1920s styles, the fashion accessory of 2020 - the face mask - stood out as guests lined up in a socially distanced queue for the relaunch of "The Great Gatsby" in London's West End on Thursday evening.

Billed by organisers as the first press night of the West End autumn season, strict COVID-19 measures were in place at the Mayfair townhouse hosting the performance. Audience members checked into the venue via an app, had their temperatures taken, sanitised their hands, and were seated at properly spaced tables for the performance. Despite the measures, the enjoyment of those attending the show set in the world of American author F. Scott Fitzgerald's millionaire character Jay Gatsby, was palpable.

"I've just cried my eyes out at the finale," said audience member Jess Pether. "To see people performing after so long, it's filled my soul. It's filled my heart. It was great." Theatres, music halls and other entertainment venues in London's West End were shut down in March to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Producers of "The Great Gatsby" - among the first of the shows to return - are hoping to offer a blueprint for other struggling productions to begin opening their doors. The venue's capacity has been more than halved to around 100 and the show's content altered to avoid activity that would be considered high risk.

"We used to have a 250-person Charleston that was really gorgeous to watch but it's probably not the most responsible thing to do, so we've turned that into a new scene," said the production company's chief creative officer, Brian Hook. At the end of the performance, an actor stood on a table to say the cast would not be mingling with the crowd in the show's usual immersive curtain call because it would be illegal, raising chuckles from the audience.

"This is the most ridiculous, difficult adventure of my life," said an emotional Hook. "But if you sit and listen to those audience members cheer our performance on ... it's honestly one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen." Hook's rousing advice in the time of COVID-19?

"Try and fight and scrap. Do not go quietly into the night."

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ADB donates machines for COVID-19 testing of AFP personnel in Metro Manila

The Asian Development Bank ADB has donated two coronavirus disease COVID-19 testing machines that can each test nearly 100 people per hour to the Armed Forces of the Philippines AFP to support the countrys response to the COVID-19 pandemic....

Kenya records highest number of COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on October 22 has said that Kenya has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in 24 hours, according to a news report by Nation.A total of 1,068 people tested positive from 7,556 samples,...

2nd-seeded Pliskova, Gauff eliminated at Ostrava Open

Qualifier Veronika Kudermetova upset second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 4-6 6-4 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open. The Russian will face American Jennifer Brady, who eliminated qualifier Daria Kasatkina 7-5 6-2 on Thursda...

Complaint against Kangana Ranaut in Maharashtra court for 'spreading hate'

A complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut at a Mumbai court for spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood, integrity of the country through provoking hate speeches given by her. The Metropolitan Magistrate 65th court, Andher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020