Left Menu
Development News Edition

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood cover 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born' for his upcoming album, 'Fun'

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have released a cover of the showstopping song 'Shallow' from the latest iteration of 'A Star Is Born.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-10-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 10:03 IST
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood cover 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born' for his upcoming album, 'Fun'
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood. Image Credit: ANI

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have released a cover of the showstopping song 'Shallow' from the latest iteration of 'A Star Is Born.' According to Fox News, the duo -- one of country music's most famous couples -- originally took on the track back in March during a Facebook Live session in which they took requests from fans.

Now, a recorded, streamable version of the song is available via Amazon Music, that has exclusive streaming rights to Brooks' catalogue. 'Shallow' was written by pop singer Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, and won many awards including an Oscar, a Golden Globe and multiple Grammys.

The tune was performed by Gaga and Bradley Cooper in 2018's 'A Star Is Born.' The cover will be included on Brooks' upcoming album, 'Fun,' and will also serve as the living legend's next single for country radio, Good Morning America reported.

The singer was also set to host a preview event for the album, but a minor injury put a halt on those plans. Brooks injured his left hand in a farming accident, per GMA.

"I kept trying -- all the way up until showtime -- to play, thinking that it was going to eventually get better...and then finally just had to give in to the fact that I wasn't going to be able to play tonight's show," said the singer in a press release obtained by the outlet. "[I] can't apologise enough to everybody. Thank you for showing up." The live and interactive event will now take place on Monday, October 26 at 7 p.m. EST.

As per Fox News, Brooks and Yearwood took to Facebook to apologise further for the cancellation, with Brooks introducing them as 'Mr and Mrs Yearwood.' "Sorry we have to reschedule to the 26th, Monday, inside studio G, usual time," he said, putting his gloved hand on the display. "We'll do the talk shop live then with the queen. And hopefully, everything will be great, we'll be able to play the guitar and it'll be good, we'll have fun."

Yearwood chimed in: "If not, I'll have to learn the chords, you don't want that." "Fun" is set for a November 20 debut. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Celebrate Diwali with the most exclusive collection of GFTBX Rangoli Stencil Kits, available on Amazon India

- This Diwali, GFTBX bring the latest and the most exclusive collection of Rangoli Making Kit for its customers - GFTBX offers a wide range of discounts on Rangoli Stencils on Amazon India - GFTBX offers fastest delivery of Stencils across ...

Even before polls people of Bihar gave their message, all surveys show NDA govt will retain power in state: PM Modi.

Even before polls people of Bihar gave their message, all surveys show NDA govt will retain power in state PM Modi....

Crompton Greaves shares jump 15 pc after Q2 earnings

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd surged nearly 15 per cent on Friday after the company reported a 27.77 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2020. The stock jumped 14.66 per cent to...

Rosario Dawson joins Hulu limited series ‘Dopesick’

Actor Rosario Dawson has joined the cast of streaming platform Hulus limited series Dopesick. The 41-year-old actor has boarded the project as series regular, reported Deadline. The eight-episode series is based on Beth Macys bestselling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020